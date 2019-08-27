SAIL admit card for Manager and Technician Trainee 2019 exam has been released now and the exam will be held on September 9, 2019, and multiple exam centres. All the candidates who will be appearing in the exam can check the details for the same below,

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released the call letter for the post of Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee, Junior Manager (A & CP) and Junior Manager (safety) on their official website www.bslsail.org. Candidates who applied for the exam can now visit the official site and download their E-admit card from there.

SAIL Manager and Technician Trainee 2019 exam is slated to be conducted on September 8 at various exam centres. All the candidates who will appear in the September exam were waiting for their admit cards to check their exam centres.

Below mentioned are the steps of downloading the admit card for SAIL Manager and Technician Trainee 2019 exam.

Visit the official website- www.bslsail.org.

Click on the link of the exam for which you’ve applied.

Fill your Application No./Registration No. and Date of Birth.

Click the Submit button.

After this, your E-admit card will appear on the screen.

You can download your E-admit card and take a print out.

In case you face any difficulty or problem while downloading your E-admit card, you may contact for the query from Monday to Saturday, 10 AM-5 PM at +91-7428747534 or Email on bslrecttexam@gmail.com.

Steel Authority of India, Bokaro Steel Plant has also released admit card for Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee Skill Test 2019 which will be conducted on September 4 and for details for the same, visit here https://bslsail.org/

SAIL is the largest steel producer in India offering a maximum range of steel products. It operates and owns 5 integrated steel plants at Bhilai, Durgapur, Rourkela, Bokaro and Burnpur (Asansol) and 3 special steel plants at Salem, Bhadravathi, and Durgapur.

