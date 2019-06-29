SAIL Bokaro Operator Technician Admit Card 2019 is released on the official web page. Candidates can download their admit cards at bslsail.org.

SAIL Bokaro Operator Technician Admit Card 2019 Released: Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Bokaro has released the admit card for Operator-cum-Technician Trainee and Attendant-cum-Technician posts. Candidates that have applied for the posts can now download the admit card. Admit card is released on the official website of SAIL Bokaro, bslsail.org.

A total of 275 posts have been declared by SAIL for recruitment for the post of Operator-cum-Technician Trainee and Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee posts. Out of 275, 95 are vacant for Operator-cum-Technician Trainee (S-3), 10 are for Operator-cum-Technician (S-3), 121 Posts for Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee (AITT), AND 49 Posts for Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee (ITI).

In order to download the SAIL Bokaro Operator Technician Admit Card, 2019 candidates have to submit their registration ID and password on the portal.

Candidates have to appear in the written examination and their minimum qualifying exams will determine 50% score for UR category and 40% score for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD candidates. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for the skill test/ Trade test.

SAIL Bokaro operator Technician Admit Card 2019 download process:

Visit the official website i.e. bsl.sail.org

On the home page, candidates will get the link for downloading the admit card for the attendant-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), and operator-cum-technician link.

After clicking the link a new window will open where candidates have to provide their credentials like Application number/ Registration number and date of birth.

Once entered correctly candidates can see their admit card.

candidates are advised to take a print out of the copy for future references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App