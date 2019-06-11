SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is all set to close the application process for the recruitment of Management Trainee or MT through GATE 2019 on its official website soon. Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications by June 14, 2019 at sail.co.in.

SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) had released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the posts of Management Trainees through GATE 2019 scores on its official website – sail.co.in. All those who have appeared in the GATE 2019 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Management this year and has a valid score can apply for the posts online. Interested candidates can check the SAIL MT Recruitment 2019 notification and see if they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Other necessary details of the SAIL MT Recruitment 2019 process will also be mentioned in the notification.

According to the Notification released by the SAIL authority, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 142 Management Trainee vacancies this year. Those who are eligible can submit their filled up applications through the online mode. The last date for submission of the application form ishas been scheduled for June 14, 2019. Candidates must note that they need to have a Degree in Engineering with at least 65% marks to be eligible for the posts.

SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online registration for SAIL MT 2019 starts on – May 25, 2019

Last date of online registration for SAIL MTT 2019 – June 14, 2019

SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Electrical Engineering – 41

Mechanical Engineering – 66

Metallurgical Engineering – 7

SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates having a Degree in Engineering with at least 65% marks in any of the following disciplines in Engineering are eligible to apply.

Mechanical

Metallurgy

Electrical

Chemical

Instrumentation

Mining

SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: How to apply online?

Candidates who wish to apply must visit the official website of SAIL and APPLY ONLINE.

