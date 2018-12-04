SAIL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) for the recruitment of Operator-cum-Technician and Junior Manager Posts. The candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of SAIL at www.sail.co.in. As per the advertisement, the online application will end on December 4.

SAIL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) for the recruitment of Operator-cum-Technician and Junior Manager Posts. The candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of SAIL at www.sail.co.in. As per the advertisement, the online application will end on December 4. To successfully apply for the recruitment, candidates must fulfil all eligibility criteria prescribed by SAIL. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SAIL to get regular updates regarding the recruitment.

Education Qualification:

Operator-cum-Technician: Candidates applying for the recruitment of Operator-cum-Technician must have 3 years Diploma in relevant field of engineering.

Junior Manager: Candidates applying for the post of Junior Manager should possess a Degree in any branch of engineering/Technology from a recognized government institute.

Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test in Hindi/English.

Vacancy Details:

Operator-cum-Technician – 28 posts

Junior Manager: 7 posts

Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) – 170 posts

Application Fee:

Junior Manager: Rs 500

Operator-cum-Technician: Rs 250

Know about Rourkela Steel Plant:

Just to inform you, Rourkela Steel Plant is a unit of Steel Authority of India and was set up with German collaboration with an installed capacity of 1 million tonnes. It is the first integrated steel plant in the public sector in India.

