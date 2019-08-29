SAIL Recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited in its recent recruitment drive has released 26 posts for the professor, administrator, and others. Candidates those who want to apply for the post can check the official website of SAIL and can apply for the same.

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited has released a notification for the post of Professor, Administrator, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through online at sail.co.in at the link “Careers” on or before 31st August 2019.

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

01 post: Dean Academics (E-7)

01 post: Medical Superintendent

06 posts: Professor (E-6)

08 Posts: Associate Professor (E-5)

08 Posts: Assistant Professor (E-4)

02 Posts: Administrator (E-3)

SAIL Recruitment 2019: educational Qualification

Dean Academics (E-7): Candidates applying for this post should have the degree of DM/M.Ch./DNB in Neurology/Neurosurgery/ Cardiology/CTVS/Nephrology from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination with minimum 10 years of post-qualification experience.

Medical Superintendent: Candidates applying for this post should have the degree of DM/M.Ch./DNB in Neurology/ Neurosurgery/Cardiology/CTVS/Nephrology from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination with minimum 05 years of relevant post-qualification experience in administration.

Professor (E-6): Candidates applying for this post should have the degree of DM/M.Ch./DNB in the concerned subject from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination with 05 years of post-qualification experience in a Medical College/institute.

Associate Professor (E-5): Candidates applying for this post should have the degree of DM/M.Ch./DNB in the concerned subject from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination with minimum 02 years post qualification experience in a Medical College /institute.

Assistant Professor (E-4): Candidates applying for this post should have the degree ofDM/M.Ch./DNB in the concerned subject from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination.

