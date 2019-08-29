SAIL Recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited has released a notification for the post of Professor, Administrator, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through online at sail.co.in at the link “Careers” on or before 31st August 2019.
SAIL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
01 post: Dean Academics (E-7)
01 post: Medical Superintendent
06 posts: Professor (E-6)
08 Posts: Associate Professor (E-5)
08 Posts: Assistant Professor (E-4)
02 Posts: Administrator (E-3)
SAIL Recruitment 2019: educational Qualification
Dean Academics (E-7): Candidates applying for this post should have the degree of DM/M.Ch./DNB in Neurology/Neurosurgery/ Cardiology/CTVS/Nephrology from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination with minimum 10 years of post-qualification experience.
Medical Superintendent: Candidates applying for this post should have the degree of DM/M.Ch./DNB in Neurology/ Neurosurgery/Cardiology/CTVS/Nephrology from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination with minimum 05 years of relevant post-qualification experience in administration.
Professor (E-6): Candidates applying for this post should have the degree of DM/M.Ch./DNB in the concerned subject from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination with 05 years of post-qualification experience in a Medical College/institute.
Associate Professor (E-5): Candidates applying for this post should have the degree of DM/M.Ch./DNB in the concerned subject from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination with minimum 02 years post qualification experience in a Medical College /institute.
Assistant Professor (E-4): Candidates applying for this post should have the degree ofDM/M.Ch./DNB in the concerned subject from a university/institute recognized by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination.