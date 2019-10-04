SAIL recruitment 2019: 296 posts lying vacant, check details here

SAIL recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai has notified about vacancies for the posts of Operator and various other. Candidates should apply before November 15, 2019.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai has notified about vacancies for the posts of Operator cum Technician, attendant, pharmacist, fireman cum fire engine driver and other. Interested candidates can apply for the job after checking their eligibility. Candidates can visit the official website of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), sail.co.in. Candidates should apply before November 15, 2019.

Direct links:

Official website: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Official Notification

SAIL recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) (S-3)-21 posts

Pharmacist (Trainee) (S-3)-07 posts

Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee) (S-3) (only for male)-08 posts

Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (S-1) (only for male) -36 posts

Operator cum Technician (Trainee) (S-3)-123 posts

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/Boiler Operator) (S-1)-53 posts

Mining Foreman (S-3)-14 posts

Mining Mate (S-1)-30 posts

Surveyor (S-3)-04 posts

SAIL recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

OCT (Trainee) (S-3): Matriculation and 03 years (full time) Diploma in Engineering in relevant discipline from a Government recognized institute with 50% aggregate marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 40% aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

ACT (Boiler Operator)(S-1): Matriculation with ITI (02 years) from Govt. recognized University/Institute with 1st class or 2nd class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency from Govt. recognized Institute.

ACT(Trainee)(S-1): Fitter, Welder & Electrician matriculation with ITI in relevant trade from Govt. recognized University/Institute or matriculation with NCVT in respective trade.

Drill Operator: Matriculation with ITI (02 Years.) in any trade from Govt. recognized University/Institute & valid heavy vehicle driving license with 01-year experience in Drill Operation in Open Cast Mines as on the closing date for receipt of application.

Hearth man: Matriculation with ITI (02 Years) in any trade from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Mining Foreman(S-3): Matriculation and 03 years full time Diploma in Mining Engineering with valid Mines Foreman certificate of competency from DGMS under MMR 1961, (for Metalliferous Mines) with 50% aggregate marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 40% aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates with 01 year post qualification experience as Mining Foreman as on the closing date for receipt of application.

Mining Mate (S-1): Matriculation with valid Mining Mate Certificate of Competency from DGMS under MMR, 1961 (for Metalliferous Mines) with 01-year post qualification experience as Mining Mate, as on the closing date for receipt of application.

Surveyor (S-3): Matriculation and 03 years full time Diploma in Mining and Mine’s Surveying from a Govt. recognized Institute with Mines Surveyor’s certificate of Competency from DGMS under MMR, 1961 (for Metalliferous Mines) with 50% aggregate marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 40% aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates with 01 year post qualification experience as Surveyor, as on the closing date of receipt of application.

Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee): Graduate from a Govt. Recognized University with Sub-Officer course from NFSC, Nagpur or Graduate-ship examination of the Institute of Fire Engineers with 50% aggregate marks in both for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 40% aggregate marks for SC/ST candidates and HVD Licence.

Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (S-1): Matriculation with valid relevant Heavy Motor Vehicle License with at least 01-year experience of driving of Heavy Motor Vehicle as on the closing date for receipt of application.

Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) (S-3): B.Sc. (Nursing) from an Institute recognized by Nursing Council of India OR 10+2/Intermediate in Science with Diploma of 03 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery from a Govt. recognized Institute with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States with 50% aggregate marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 40% aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates with 01 year post qualification clinical experience in a hospital after registration as on the closing date for receipt of application.

Pharmacist (Trainee) (S-3): Degree in Pharmacy Or 10+2/Intermediate in science with Diploma in Pharmacy of minimum 02 years duration and Registration with Indian/State Pharmacy Council with 50% aggregate marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 40% aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates with 01 year post qualification experience as Pharmacist as on the closing date for receipt of application.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App