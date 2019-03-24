SAIL recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of attendant-cum-technician (trainee) by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). There are a total of 62 vacancies for the post. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), sail.co.in.

SAIL recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Rourkela has invited applications for the posts of the attendant-cum-technician trainee. There are a total of 62 vacancies for the post. The interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), sail.co.in. The interested candidates need to hold a matriculation certificate along with ITI in order to apply for the posts. The upper age limit of the candidates is 28 years. The last date to apply online for the vacancies in the Steel Authority of India Limited is April 8, 2019. The written test of the candidates will be organised in Rourkela, Sambalpur, Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to hold a matriculation certificate along with ITI in the specific trade of Instrumentation, Fitter, Electrician, and Welder.

Age Limit:

The lower limit of the candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit of the candidates is 28 years. The candidates belonging to the reserved categories will get age relaxation according to the official notification. The candidates belonging to SC or ST category will get age relaxation of 5 years and the candidates of OBC category will get age relaxation of 3 years.

Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of the skill or trade test and the written test.

Pay Scale:

The shortlisted candidates will be hired for a tenure of 2 years which can be extended to two more years in the near future according to the requirement of the company. The shortlisted candidates will be paid Rs 8,600 per month for the first year and Rs 10,000 per month for the second year.

Application Fee:

The candidates belonging to the general category are supposed to pay an application fee of Rs 150. The candidates belonging to the reserved category are exempted from paying any amount for applying.

Steps to Apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Step 2: Tap on the Careers option on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: Tap the Jobs option in the new window.

Step 5: Click on the link saying Attendant cum technician trainee under the Rourkela Steel Plant section.

Step 6: Now tap the apply now button in order to apply.

Step 7: Fill all the details correctly in the appeared form and click on the submit button.

