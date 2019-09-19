SAIL Recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited has issued the notification for the recruitment of Nurse posts in Durgapur steel plant. interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before September 30.

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of 95 Nurse posts in Durgapur Steel Plant. Eligible Candidates can apply through its official website @sailcareers.com. The last date to apply for these posts is September 30.

Candidates should fill details correctly as incorrect details can liable to rejection. Candidates may send the scanned copy of the duly filled in application form to dspintake@saildsp.co.in through email latest by September30(within 5:00 P.M).

Shortlisted candidates need to appear in the interview and that would be own their cost. Moreover, candidates have to take original requisite certificates with them for the verification. The walk-in-interview will be conducted on October 1.

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application submission started on September 16.

Application submission will be closed on September 30.

Date of Interview: October 1

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Candidates should have done B.Sc (Nursing)/ Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery and Internship Certificate (if applicable). Candidates must have a certificate of registration.

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

Selection for Proficiency Training will be done by judging their performance through a walk-in-interview as well as marks obtained in the examination of B.Sc.(Nursing) / Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery course & Internship certificate.

Proficiency Training will start immediately after the selection of the candidate is completed.

Since the registration of the nurses with State Nursing Council takes some time, the selected trainees will have to deposit their Certificate of Registration within three months from the date of their engagement as proficiency trainee nurses, in case they are not in possession of the certificate at the time of interview. Till such time, the engagement of the proficiency trainee nurses will be Provisional.

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Allowance rate as per monthly attendance

Candidates working for 20 or more days per month will get Rs 260 per hour.

Candidates working for 15-19 days will get Rs 130 per hour.

Candidates working less than 15 days will get nothing.

Moreover, candidates will get Rs 8,000 stipend per month.

