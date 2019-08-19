SAIL Recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of the medical executive and paramedical staff.

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of medical executive and Paramedical staff by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same before the last date of submitting applications which is August 20, 2019.

Important Dates for SAIL Recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: July 25, 2019

Last date to apply online: August 20, 2019

Vacancy details for SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019:

Medical executive: 23 vacancies

Paramedical staff: 338 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria of SAIL Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

Specialist: The candidates must have a degree of MD, MS or DNB in respective discipline from a university.

Medical officer: The candidates must have a MBBS degree from a recognized university.

Junior Engineer: A bachelors degree from a recognized university.

Junior Manager (Bio-Statistics): A degree of MSc with one year post-qualification experience.

Nursing Sister: BSc in Nursing from a recognized university.

Technician Laboratory: BSc in medical laboratory technology.

Age limit:

Specialist: The lower age limit for the post is 18 years and the upper age limit is 37 years.

Other mentioned posts: The lower age limit for the mentioned posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 28 years.

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2019:

All the interested candidates can apply for the same through the online mode on or before the last date of application which is August 20, 2019. All the candidates can take a print out of the finally submitted application form for future reference.

Application fee for SAIL Recruitment 2019:

The application fee for the executive posts is Rs 500 and for the paramedical posts is Rs 150.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App