SAIL Recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited has invited the applications for 142 vacant Management Trainees Technical posts. The recruitment will take place through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of SAIL, sail.co.in. Candidates can submit the applications only through the online mode. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted other than online.

Those who desire to have a career under SAIL as management Trainee Technical should have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering examination in any of the six engineering discipline papers including Mechanical, Metallurgical, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumental and Mining.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The last date for online registration for SAIL MTT 2019 is June 14, 2019

the registration process for SAIL MTT 2019 started on May 25, 2019

SAIL recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

The upper age limit for the post is 28 years as dated on June 14, 2019. The students who had not born before June 14, 1991 can apply for the post.

Minimum Qualification: A degree in engineering with 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) in any of the six engineering disciplines is necessary to be qualified for the post.

Candidates must have acquired the required qualification through regular/ full time course from University or Institution. The University or Institution should be recognised by councils/ bodies like UGC/AICTE etc. This should have been set up by the Central/ State Government for the purpose.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Mechanical engineering: 66

Metallurgical Engineering: 7

Electrical Engineering: 41

Chemical Engineering: 10

Instrumental Engineering: 15

Mining Engineering: 03

Here is an important note for all the candidates who will apply for the post. They will require the registration number to apply to SAIL. Candidates who have qualified for the post will be shortlisted for the Group Discussion and Interview.

For more information, candidates can check details and information on the official website of SAIL on sail.co.in or sailcareers.com.

