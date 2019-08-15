SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019: SAIL has invited application for hiring on the posts of medical executive and in the paramedical staff. All the candidates can apply for the same by visiting sail.co.in.

SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Medical Executives and Paramedical Staff. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the posts of Medical Executives and Paramedical Staff on or before August 20, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 361 vacancies will be filled for the recruitment at the post of Medical executive and Paramedical staff.

Vacancy details for SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019:

Total posts: 361 vacancies

Post wise vacancy details:

Paramedical staff: 338 vacancies

Medical executive: 23 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria For SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

Specialist: The candidates need to hold MD/MS/DNB in respective discipline from a recognized university.

Medical degree: The candidates need to possess an MBBS degree from a recognized university.

Junior Manager: The candidates need to hold a bachelor degree from a recognized university to apply for the post.

For the post wise vacancy details, candidates can refer the official notification released by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Age limit:

Specialist: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 37 years.

Medical Officer/Junior Manager: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be over 28 years of age.

Application Fee for the SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019:

For the recruitment to the post of medical executive, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

For the recruitment to the post of Para Medical staff, all the candidates are required to pay Rs 150.

How to apply for SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019:

All the candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), sail.co.in.

