SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019: Candidates who wish to apply for paramedical Staff and Medical Executive positions can fill the form before August 20

SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019: The candidates those who are willing to join the positions of paramedical Staff and Medical Executive can register today itself, as the last date is scheduled by the officials is August 20, 2019. Steel Authority of India has released the last date interesting candidates must fill the form prior to it.

The process of submitting online applications has been started on July 25, 2019. However, the last date scheduled by the Steel Authority of India is August 20. Candidates are given sufficient time to fill the form and to attach the proper documents. Stay updated with the official’s site for notifications.

Steel Authority of India bring 23 posts for the candidates applying in Medical Executive positions and 338 posts are available for paramedical Staff. Candidates are advised to fill the form before the last date, after that the form will not be excepted in any situation.

The person applying for the particular post must carry the specific qualification:

Technician Laboratory candidate must have the degree of B.Sc in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Candidates applying for Nursing Sister should carry qualification in B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University.

The candidate appearing for Medical Officer should complete MBBS from a recognized University.

There are Age specifications for the candidates appearing for these positions:

Those who are applying as Specialists must fall in the age groups of 18 to 37 years.

Candidates applied for Junior Manager, Medical Officer, Medical Officer, and other posts must be aged among 8 to 28 years.

After the registration form has been filled by the candidate, he or she is advised to keep the print out of the form for future reference. The aspirant makes sure that the form should carry all the required documents otherwise the form will get canceled.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App