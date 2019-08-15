SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019: The candidates can check the official website @sail.co.in. Meanwhile, the officials will notify the candidates about the admit cards after the completion of submission of forms.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is hiring for the 361 vacancies of Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff. The interested candidates can apply for the posts through online before August 20, 2019. The candidates can apply for the posts on or before August 20. The candidates can check the official website @sail.co.in. The candidates will be notified about the admit cards after the one week of submission of forms.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @ sail.co.in

2. Click on the post link

3. Enter all the details

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the application form

6. Take the print out for the future reference

The total posts are 361 in the categories of Paramedical Staff: 338, Medical Executive: 23. The educational qualification for the posts is: Candidates must have possess MD/ MS/ DNB in respective discipline from a recognized university.

For the Medical Degree, candidates need to hold MBBS degree from a recognized university. For the Junior Manager (Bio-Medical), candidates should have Bachelor degree from a recognized university.

The officials have advised to check the official notification and check the website for the latest information.

For the Specialist, the upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 37 years. For the Medical Officer/ Junior Manager, the age limit of the candidates should not be over 28 years.

The fee structure is as follows: For Medical Executive posts, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For Para Medical, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 150 for the posts. The exam dates will be notified separately and the later which admit card will be released for the candidates.

