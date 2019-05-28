Prerana Mahadev alias Rinku Rajguru has scored 533 marks out of 650. Rinku had appeared for the exam, held in February-March this year. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Class 12 result 2019 or HSC result 2019 on May 28, 2019.

Sairat actress Rinku Rajguru has outshined in the class 12th results announced today. Prerana Mahadev alias Rinku Rajguru has scored 533 marks out of 650. Rinku had appeared for the exam, held in February-March this year. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Class 12 result 2019 or HSC result 2019 on May 28, 2019.

The Sairat fame actor has got highest marks in Geography, she has also scored 54 English, 86 in Marathi, 83 in Political Science, 77 in Economics and 49 in Environment Education. Back in 2017, Rinku scored 66 % in class 10th Maharashtra SSC exams. Her parents has said that their daughter will complete her graduation while working in movies. the actor was currently shooting in Belgaum in neighboring Karnataka for her upcoming film.

Rinku Rajguru has gained fame across the south film industry. She has received two national awards. National Film Award – Special Mention and National Film Award – Special Jury Award. She has also worked in movies like Manasu Mallige, Kaagar and Jhund. Sairat was directed by Nagraj Manjule, tells the story of two young college students from different castes who fall in love, sparking conflict between their families.

The film was a huge success at the box-office. It became the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Last year, Dhadak, a remake of Sairat, was made in Bollywood starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

This year, the total pass percentage of the students was recorded at 85.88 % while in 2018, a total of 88.41% of students had cleared the Class 12 examinations. The board had conducted the Class 12 examination for the 2018-19 session between February 21 and March 20. Meanwhile, the students planning to apply for the re-evaluation process can also visit the official website of the Maharashtra board now. The re-evaluation forms will also be available at the official websites of the Maharashtra board.

According to Maharashtra board guidelines, the aggregate marks to be considered as pass should be 35 percent but the minimum marks needed in theory exam is lowered to 20 percent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App