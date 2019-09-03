Saksham Recruitment 2019: State Society for Ultra Poor and Social Welfare has invited application for BISPS project recruitment for the posts of Case Manager, Center Manager and other. Scroll down to know more information regarding notification released.

Saksham Recruitment 2019: State Society for Ultra Poor and Social Welfare (brand name Saksham) is hiring candidates for Bihar Integrated Social Protection Strengthening (BISPS) project. Total 917 posts are lying vacant of Technician, Case Manager, Center Manager and other. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website @ssupsw.in on or before September 19.

Candidates are hereby informed that the recruitment for these posts will be on contractual based for the during of BISPS project ends in March 2020. Vacancies also include the reservation for disabled candidates and women. And reservation is only applicable for Bihar candidates.

Candidates should aware of the eligibility criteria for the interesting post. And candidates should know that Saksham reserves the right of re-scheduling the date of selection. To know about the qualification and available post as per position scroll down.

Saksham Recruitment 2019: Vacancies details

Center Manager – 63 posts

Admin-cum- Account Assistant – 63 posts

Technician (Ophthalmology) – 75 posts

Technician (Speech & Hearing) – 87 posts

Technician (Prosthetic & Orthotics) – 72 posts

Paramedic (Center & Response Van) – 1 post

Mobility Instructor – 74 posts

Audiologist-cum- Speech Language Pathologist – 85 posts

Counsellor / Clinical Psychologist – 79 posts

Case Manager – 70 posts

Care Giver – 69 posts

Cook Cum Helper – 05 posts

Physiotherapist – 73 posts

Driver – 19 posts

Senior Physiotherapist – 66 posts

Saksham Recruitment 2019: Qualification and experience

Center Manager – Candidates should have a Postgraduate degree and 4 years experience required.

Admin-cum- Account Assistant – Candidates must have done graduation in Commerce B Com and shoals have 1-year experience.

Technician (Ophthalmology) – Candidates need to have a Bachelor’s degree in Ophthalmic and must have 2 years worked experience in the field.

T echnician (Speech & Hearing) – Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree in Audiology and speech-language or equivalent degree. Moreover, candidates must have a minimum of 2 years of work experience.

Technician (Prosthetic & Orthotics) – Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree in Ophthalmic technique. Although candidates must have 2 years of work experience.

Paramedic (Center & Response Van) – Candidates should have done diploma in Rehabilitation Therapy followed by 2 years of work experience.

Mobility Instructor – Candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in Mobility Science followed by 1-year work experience.

Audiologist-cum- Speech-Language Pathologist – Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in Audiology and Speech-language pathology. And candidates should also have 2 years of work experience.

Counsellor / Clinical Psychologist – Candidates must have a master’s degree in Psychology with a regular one-year graduate post followed by 4-year work experience.

Case Manager – Candidates must have done postgraduate in Psycho-Social Rehabilitation. And 4-year work experience is also required.

Care Giver – Candidates need to have done a diploma in Development Therapy followed by 2 years of work experience.

Cook Cum Helper – Candidates should have cooking experience of 2 years.

Physiotherapist – Candidates must have a bachelor degree in Physiotherapy with 6 moths post-degree internship in reputed followed by 2-year work experience.

Driver – Candidates should have a driving licence and 4 years of work experience.

Senior Physiotherapist – Candidates should have done a master’s in Physiotherapy from a recognised university and should have 4 years of work experience.

