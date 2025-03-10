Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Steps To Download Scorecard

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board has officially announced the results for the Madrasa Public Examination 2025. The exams for Classes 5, 7, 10, and 12 were conducted on February 8 and 9, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results on the official website, www.samastha.in.
Samastha Kerala Madrasa Exam 2025: Key Highlights
- The exams were conducted at 6,417 centers across multiple states.
- A total of 187,835 students participated in the exams.
- An impressive 183,360 students have qualified for higher secondary education.
Pass Percentage for Samastha Kerala Madrasa Exam 2025
The overall pass percentages for each class are as follows:
|Class
|Pass Percentage (%)
|Class 5
|95.77%
|Class 7
|97.65%
|Class 10
|99%
|Class 12
|98.05%
Steps to Check Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025
Students can check their results by following these simple steps:
- Visit the official website: www.samastha.in.
- Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.
- Select the relevant examination category (Class 5, 7, 10, or 12).
- Enter the roll number and other required details.
- Click on the “Submit” button.
- The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.
Exam Supervision and Evaluation Process
The Samastha Kerala Madrasa exams were held across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andaman, and Lakshadweep under strict supervision:
- 8,540 examiners and 145 superintendents oversaw the examination process.
- Evaluation was conducted across 145 division-centric camps in Kerala and Karnataka.
- A total of 363 chief examiners and 7,985 assistant examiners were involved in the assessment.
The Samastha Kerala Madrasa Exam 2025 has witnessed a remarkable success rate, with a significant number of students qualifying for higher secondary education. For further updates and individual scorecards, students are advised to visit the official website.
