Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Steps To Download Scorecard

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Steps To Download Scorecard

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025 released! Check pass percentage, result download steps, and key details of the examination conducted across multiple states.

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Steps To Download Scorecard


The Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board has officially announced the results for the Madrasa Public Examination 2025. The exams for Classes 5, 7, 10, and 12 were conducted on February 8 and 9, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results on the official website, www.samastha.in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Exam 2025: Key Highlights

  • The exams were conducted at 6,417 centers across multiple states.
  • A total of 187,835 students participated in the exams.
  • An impressive 183,360 students have qualified for higher secondary education.

Pass Percentage for Samastha Kerala Madrasa Exam 2025

The overall pass percentages for each class are as follows:

Class Pass Percentage (%)
Class 5 95.77%
Class 7 97.65%
Class 10 99%
Class 12 98.05%

Steps to Check Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025

Students can check their results by following these simple steps:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Visit the official website: www.samastha.in.
  2. Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.
  3. Select the relevant examination category (Class 5, 7, 10, or 12).
  4. Enter the roll number and other required details.
  5. Click on the “Submit” button.
  6. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Exam Supervision and Evaluation Process

The Samastha Kerala Madrasa exams were held across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andaman, and Lakshadweep under strict supervision:

  • 8,540 examiners and 145 superintendents oversaw the examination process.
  • Evaluation was conducted across 145 division-centric camps in Kerala and Karnataka.
  • A total of 363 chief examiners and 7,985 assistant examiners were involved in the assessment.

The Samastha Kerala Madrasa Exam 2025 has witnessed a remarkable success rate, with a significant number of students qualifying for higher secondary education. For further updates and individual scorecards, students are advised to visit the official website.

ALSO READ: Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Filed under

Kerala Madrasa Result Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025 Samastha Madrasa Exam 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking Details

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking...

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet Fuming

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet...

‘Empty and Ephemeral’: Kremlin Denies Allegations of Russian Sabotage in Europe and US

‘Empty and Ephemeral’: Kremlin Denies Allegations of Russian Sabotage in Europe and US

Oppo F29 Pro 5G, F29 Pro+ 5G Tipped To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price, Features, And More

Oppo F29 Pro 5G, F29 Pro+ 5G Tipped To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price,...

Syria’s Defence Ministry Declares End Of Operation Against Assad Loyalists, Over 1,000 Casualties Reported

Syria’s Defence Ministry Declares End Of Operation Against Assad Loyalists, Over 1,000 Casualties Reported

Entertainment

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking Details

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet Fuming

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet

Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR To Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR To Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

South Actress Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Reveals 15-Year Love Story With Childhood Friend

South Actress Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Reveals 15-Year Love Story With Childhood Friend

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women