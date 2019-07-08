SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2019. The online process for admission to +3 i.e. degree colleges and +2 classes in Odisha will close today. Candidates can visit the official website of SAMS,samsodisha.gov.in and can apply for the same. The merit list will declare on July 18, 2019.

The SAMS admission 2019 process is carried out online and hence this process is known as e-admission. The online application for SAMS Odisha +3 admissions 2019 started from June 24, 2019, and candidates can apply till Today, July 8, 2019. Candidates must note that they are advised to submit the printed copy of their online application form at any Degree SAMS Resource centre along with important documents from July 11 onwards.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2019: Steps to apply for e-admission

Step 1: Login the official website of SAMS, samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admission link’

Step 3: Enter details as asked for the application process.

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Make the payment of the fee

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: After clicking the Submit, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SAMS Odisha +3 degree admissions 2019: Documents needed

10th, 12th board examination is not verified online

Caste (ST/SC) certificate is not verified online

If candidates choose “Pay at SRC” option for application fees

If candidates claiming reservation other than ST/SC

If candidates claiming any weightage.

Candidates must note that they can select upto five names of the colleges that would be updated in the application form. As per the official notification, the first merit selection list will release on July 18, 2019. From the same day onwards, candidates will be required to deposit admission fee.

