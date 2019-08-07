SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list 2019: The Department of Higher Education, Odisha has declared the Academic Management System (SAMS) Plus Three Degree Merit List on its official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list 2019: The Department of Higher Education, Odisha has declared the Academic Management System (SAMS) Plus Three Degree Merit List. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the results from the official website of samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates those who had been selected in the second merit list are required to deposit fee online by August 8 till 5 pm. Once the list has been declared, the online admission updating of selected students will be uploaded on the official website. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to get admission in the affiliated colleges of Odisha. The classes will then commenced from August 24, 2019.

Steps to Check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2019:

Step 1: Visit the SAMS official website – samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says ‘SAMS +3 / Degree Admission Merit List of Second Selection’

Step 3: After that, candidates are required to check for your name and roll number in the list

Step 4: Download the merit list for further reference

SAMS Odisha 2019: Important dates

Final List of selected candidates: 14 August

The registration process starts from 16 August

Conclusion of registration: 17 August

Display of the list of candidates selected under spot selection: August 18

A total of 237,215 candidates had registered themselves for the web counselling and admission in SAMS Odisha, Out Of them, 216,534 had applied online and a total of 94,708 applications were received.

