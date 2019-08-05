SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list 2019: Students Academic Management System Odisha will release the SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list 2019 Today before 5 pm. Candidates must check the result @samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list 2019: SAMS Odisha degree merit list 2019 for 3+admission is likely to be announced today. Candidates who had appeared in the SAMS Odisha +3 degree exam must keep an eye on every update done by SAMS Disha. As per the reports the department of higher education, Odisha Government, will likely to released the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List, today before 5 PM.

Candidates must know that the Merit list will contain, student details, candidates selected for admission to undergraduate degree programmes or +3 programmes in the Odisha State. To check the SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list candidates must check the result on the official website of SAMS ODISHA or click on the link @samsodisha.gov.in to visit directly.

Meanwhile, the candidates who had applied for +3 Programmes offered by universities in Odisha must note that the merit list for 1st round had already been published on the official website of SAMS Odisha. whereas Today evening before 5 pm SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 for 2nd Round to be released.

Also Read: RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: Railway Recruitment Board to declare RRB CEN 02/2019 exam key @ indianrailways.gov.in

Follow the steps t check SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 for Degree Admissions

Step 1: Click on the link @samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SAMS +3 / Degree Admission First Merit List

Step 3: A new web page will appear

Step 4: Candidates need to fill all the credentials like name, roll number, captcha

Step 5: Candidates must read the list carefully and after that download the result

Step 6: Take a hard copy of it for future references

The Department of Higher Education (Odisha), in 2010 introduced Students Academic Management System also is known as (SAMS) which conducts E-admission of students seeking admission to ITI/Diploma engineering and non-engineering courses, +2 and +3 courses in various private and government schools, colleges and universities.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App