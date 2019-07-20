SAMS Odisha +3 merit list has been declared by Directorate of Higher Education(DHE). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

Directorate of Higher Education(DHE) has announced the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit list online. Candidates can now check their result on the official website of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS Odisha), samsodisha.gov.in. The SAMS Odisha +3 merit list is released for those candidates who are eligible to get admission for the degree programs or +3 in the state. The Odisha Degree Merit list will be available in the online mode only.

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has declared a separate merit list link for the PwD students. Candidates are advised to read through all the details mentioned in the SAMS +3 merit list.

However, the SAMS Odisha +3 meri list will be included the candidate’s name and marks along with the roll number. Those candidates will be featured in the SAMS Odisha +3 merit list who have passed the entrance exams of +3 in the various degree courses in the state of Odisha.

How to check SAMS Odisha +3 Merit list :

Step 1: Students need to go to the official website of SAMS- samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to click on the SAMS +3 / Degree Admission First Merit List link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the name and roll number

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 6: Students will have download the result or take a print out for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App