Directorate of Higher Education(DHE) has announced the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit list online. Candidates can now check their result on the official website of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS Odisha), samsodisha.gov.in. The SAMS Odisha +3 merit list is released for those candidates who are eligible to get admission for the degree programs or +3 in the state. The Odisha Degree Merit list will be available in the online mode only.
The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has declared a separate merit list link for the PwD students. Candidates are advised to read through all the details mentioned in the SAMS +3 merit list.
However, the SAMS Odisha +3 meri list will be included the candidate’s name and marks along with the roll number. Those candidates will be featured in the SAMS Odisha +3 merit list who have passed the entrance exams of +3 in the various degree courses in the state of Odisha.
How to check SAMS Odisha +3 Merit list :
Step 1: Students need to go to the official website of SAMS- samsodisha.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to click on the SAMS +3 / Degree Admission First Merit List link.
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the name and roll number
Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen of the candidates
Step 6: Students will have download the result or take a print out for future reference.