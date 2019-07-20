SAMS Odisha: SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 has been declared on the official website of SAMS. candidates can check the merit list @samsodisha.gov.in

Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) recently declared the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 online. Candidates can check the Merit List on the official website of DHE or click on the link samsodisha.gov.in to visit directly. The SAMD Odisha +3 2019 Merit List consists of name, roll number, marks. Candidates must know that the result will appear in PDF form candidates can download it or take a hard copy of it.

Candidates must note that candidates who had qualified the admissions of + 3 in the different degree colleges in the state of Odisha will be featured in the SAMS Odisha +3 merit list.

Follow the steps to check SAMS Odisha +3 / Degree Merit List 2019 Online:

Step 1: Click on the link samsodisha.gov.in to visit the official website of SAMS

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SAMS +3 / Degree Admission First Merit List Link given

Step 3: Check for the name and roll number in the Merit list

Step 4: Candidates can download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

Candidates must read through all the details mentioned on the merit list. However, DHE has released a separate merit list for the PwD candidates.

Get the direct link here

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 – Direct Link

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List (PWD) 2019 – Direct Link

