SAMS Odisha Spot Admission Merit List 2019 likely to release today candidates can check the merit list by visiting the official website of SAMS, samsodisha.gov.in. Find the direct link of the website here and also the steps to check your merit list.

SAMS Odisha Spot Admission Merit List 2019: The Students Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha portal, DHE is going to release the Spot Admission Degree Merit 2019 for phase II admission process. The detailed schedule confirms that the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Degree Spot Admission Merit List 2019 for phase II will be announced by 2 PM. All the candidates can check the list by visiting the official website of Students Academic Management System (SAMS), samsodisha.gov.in. The application process for the same started on August 25, 2019, and all the candidates seeking spot admissions were urged to fill the online Common Application Forms (CAF) by visiting the official website of Students Academic Management System (SAMS), samsodisha.in. The last date to apply for the same was August 31, 2019.

SAMS Odisha Spot Admission Merit List 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Students Academic Management System (SAMS), samsodisha.in.

Step 2: Find and tap the link saying Degree Spot Selection Merit list.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Select the relevant details to form the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your list will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the name and roll number in the list.

Step 8: Download the merit list.

Step 9: Take a print out of the list and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Click here for the direct link of the official website of SAMS

