Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2019: Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) in New Delhi has invited applications for recruitment of senior residents. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview at 10 am on May 10, 2019.

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2019: Apply for 13 senior resident posts, salary Rs 67,700

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2019: Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) in New Delhi has invited applications for recruitment of senior residents. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview at 10 am on May 10, 2019.

Here are important details of the recruitment process:

Walk-in-Interview: 10:00 am, May 10, 2019 (Friday)

Post: Senior resident

Vacancies: 13 posts

Hiring departments:

Anaesthesia: 4 posts

Pediatrics: 3 posts

Medicine: 2 posts

Ortho: 1 post

ENT: 1 post

Radiology: 2 posts

Pay Scale:

Rs 67,700 plus allowances (As per 7th CPC pay matrix level 11)

Eligibility



MBBS with post graduate/DNB/Diploma and registered with DMC

Must have completed 3-year senior residency in any recognized institute including regular or adhoc basis.

Registration with Delhi Medical Council

Age Limit:

37 years

The Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Delhi was commissioned in April 1986. In 2010, the facility was upgraded to 300 beds. The hospital caters to 15-20 lakh Delhi residents, particularly those living in JJ clusters & resettlement colonies of Mongolpuri, sultanpuri, Nangloi, Mundka & Budh Vihar etc. It provides free health services.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App