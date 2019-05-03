Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2019: Apply for 13 senior resident posts, salary Rs 67,700
Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2019: Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) in New Delhi has invited applications for recruitment of senior residents. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview at 10 am on May 10, 2019.
Here are important details of the recruitment process:
Walk-in-Interview: 10:00 am, May 10, 2019 (Friday)
Post: Senior resident
Vacancies: 13 posts
Hiring departments:
Anaesthesia: 4 posts
Pediatrics: 3 posts
Medicine: 2 posts
Ortho: 1 post
ENT: 1 post
Radiology: 2 posts
Pay Scale:
Rs 67,700 plus allowances (As per 7th CPC pay matrix level 11)
Eligibility
MBBS with post graduate/DNB/Diploma and registered with DMC
Must have completed 3-year senior residency in any recognized institute including regular or adhoc basis.
Registration with Delhi Medical Council
Age Limit:
37 years
The Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Delhi was commissioned in April 1986. In 2010, the facility was upgraded to 300 beds. The hospital caters to 15-20 lakh Delhi residents, particularly those living in JJ clusters & resettlement colonies of Mongolpuri, sultanpuri, Nangloi, Mundka & Budh Vihar etc. It provides free health services.