Sarkari Naukri-Result 2019: Those who have been dreaming to find a suitable government job but are unaware of the opportunities going around them, this is the section you need to take a look at. If you have been long preparing for a government job then it is highly required to be aware of every minute detail of the job that you have been looking for. Here is an assortment of all the government jobs for 10th pass to Graduate in different sections that have been waiting to hire a suitable candidate.

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the post of Technician A (TECH A) under Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). The interested candidates can visit the official website, @ drdo.gov.in to apply for the post. Through the recruitment drive, the DRDO will recruit candidates for 351 vacant posts. The applicants planning to apply for the posts should apply before or on June 26.

SBI Recruitment 2019

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. A total of 644 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. The candidates planning to apply for the post are advised to visit the official website, @ sbi.co.in, on or before June 12, 2019.

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019

The application process for the Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019 will soon come to end. The interested candidates are advised to visit the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates are advised to submit their applications before June 8, 2019.

Patna High Court recruitment 2019

The High Court of Judicature at Patna (Patna High Court) has commenced a recruitment drive for the posts of the personal assistant. All the candidates who are interested are advised to visit apply before June 11, 2019. A total of 131 posts will be filled by the recruitment drive.

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2019

The Indian Navy is currently looking out for candidates for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in its Executive (IT) and technical branches under the University Entry Scheme for the course that will begin in June 2020. The interested candidates can visit the official website, @ joinindiannavy.gov.into apply for the course. The online registration process for the same will begin from June 27 and the last date to apply is July 21, 2019.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2019

East Central Railway Recruitment is currently recruiting for the post of Junior Clerk. The applicants can apply on or before July 1, 2019. The last date for application submission is July 1, 2019. A total of 20 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

