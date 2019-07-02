SSA Delhi has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of resource person on the contract basis. The applications will have to be submitted through online mode by July 10 till 5 PM.

There are total 45 Posts for which recruitment is being done. The eligibility criteria for the posts involve an educational qualification of a Graduate degree with B.Ed from a recognised university with 2 years diploma in Special Education. A post graduate diploma in special education or equivalent will also work. Candidates who have passed Class 12th or equivalent from a recognised board with 2 years diploma in special education can also apply for the posts. Candidates are required to be CTET qualified.

The age limit for the male candidates has been set as 30 years whereas for female candidates the age limit has been extended till 40 years. The relaxation in age has been provided to candidates from the reserved categories as per the Government of India norms.

The remuneration for the posts will be provided in the range of consolidated Rs. 33000/- to Rs. 40000/- per month. Candidates have to submit their application through online mode by July 10. After the submission of application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future references.

