SAS Nagar District Court Recruitment 2019: SAS Nagar District Court has invited candidates for the post of Lift Operator. There are a total of 5 vacancies for which the recruitment process has been conducted. Interested candidates can apply offline for the post.

Office of the District and Sessions Judge: SAS Nagar has released an official notification for inviting applications for the post of Lift Operator. Candidates who find this post interesting can apply for the post offline on or before the last date .i.e. September 19, 2019. Also, for more details, candidates can visit the official website www.districts.ecourts.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to apply offline as soon as possible to avoid any last moment problem which can be standing and waiting in a long queue. Also, the job will be contractually based with the fixed monthly remuneration by the Deputy Commissioner, SAS Nagar, for the year 2019-2020.

Vacancies for SAS Nagar District Court Recruitment 2019:

Lift Operator: 5 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for SAS Nagar District Court Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have matriculation from any recognized University or Institution.

The candidate should have ITI Trade certificate in Electrical field from a recognized University/Institute.

The candidate should have at least experience of two years in operations and maintenance of lifts.

Age

The candidate should be between the age limit of 18-35 years as on July 1, 2019. Candidates above the age criteria are advised to not apply otherwise they will be disqualified.

SAS Nagar District Court Recruitment 2019 Notification–Download PDF

How to apply for SAS Nagar District Court Recruitment 2019?

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the post can submit the offline application along with two recent passport size photographs, complete biodata, attested copies of testimonials before the last date, September 19 and before 5 pm IST. It is advised to the candidates that do check the eligibility criteria and only if you fit in the above-mentioned criteria then only apply, otherwise your application will not be taken into consideration.

