SAT 2019-20: The dates for the SAT 2019-2020 have been released. The exam is conducted four times a year including October, November, March and May.

SAT 2019-20: Important dates, registration fee and all you need to know

SAT 2019-20: The SAT test is a general undergraduate university admission test held by the college board. In this test, students are measured on the basis of parameters such as reading comprehension of words in context, analysis in science and social studies and computational ability of command of evidence. The SAT scores are accepted at many universities in India and around the globe as well as in each and every university in the United States.

Important dates for SAT in India:

The SAT Test 2019 is scheduled to be held in India in the months of March, May, October and December.

For the SAT Test on October 5, 2019, the registration deadline is September 6, 2019.

For the SAT Test on December 7, 2019, the registration deadline is November 8, 2019.

For the SAT test on March 14, 2020, the last date to register is February 14, 2020.

SAT 2019 Fee for Indian students:

Indian students who are applying for SAT are required to pay a fee of $98.5.

Students who are applying for SAT with Essay need to submit a fee of $113.5 USD.

About the SAT:

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is a regular test widely used for college admissions in the United States. Since it was introduced by the college board in 1926. The name of SAT and the scoring have changed several times, Scholastic Aptitude Test, it was previously called Scholastic Assessment Test, then the SAT Reasoning Test, then simply SAT.

The SAT is completely owned, published and developed by the College Board which is a non-profit organization in the United States. It is controlled on the behalf of College Board by the Educational Testing Service.

