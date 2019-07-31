SAT examination 2019 dates announced: The College Board recently released the examination dates of SAT exam. The deadline to fill the form has also been declared on the official website of SAT collegereadiness.collegeboard.org.

SAT examination 2019 dates announced: The examination date of the SAT has been released. SAT is a scholastic aptitude test which is mainly conducted to get admissions in the US. With the help of the test, students can get into over 30 universities in India, 700 colleges of the world and every university in the US. To apply for the exam go on to the official website of SAT collegereadiness.collegeboard.org.

SAT exam is published and developed by the College Board. The exam is used as a base to make out college readiness and future academic success of a student. The exam consists of questions like reading comprehensions, analysis in social studies and science, computational ability.

SAT examination dates were recently announced and the College Board has released the last date to fill the examination form. The dates released for SAT exam are-

October 5, 2019

December 7, 2019

March 14, 2019

May 2, 2020

The last date for the October exam is September 6, for December exam is November 8, March 14 is February 14 and May is April 3. Students need to create a College Board student account for all the latest updates and to get all first-hand updates and information.

Steps to Register for the SAT examination online:

Step 1: Login to your Colleg Board account

Step2: Enter your personal information and make sure the details you filled match with your passport or adhaar card otherwise it will be rejected.

Step 3: Fill the rest of the questions asked, it should be noted that students should answer all the questions as to its worth if you want the best college and scholarship

Step 4: Make the choice if you want to submit the SAT with essay

Step 5: Upload your picture as per the sizes asked by the website

Step 6: A print of the filled form can be taken out for future help

