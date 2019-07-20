SPPU: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has published BE 2015 credit Pattern and Percentage Pattern Result on the official website of SPPU, candidates can check the result @unipune.ac.in

Candidates must know that the result can only be a check on the official website of SPPU and no other source. The result will display in an online mode. Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it.

Follow the steps to check SPPU BE 2015 Credit Pattern and Percentage Pattern Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @unipune.ac.in.

Step2: On the homepage, the candidates will get the generated link under News & Announcement.

Step3: A new webpage will appear.

Step4: Candidates must fill the credentials, like roll number, date of birth, seat number etc.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for further references.

Savitribai Phule Pune University was established in 1949 with a motto of contributing towards empowerment and emancipation of women through education. In 2018 Times higher education ranked The University of Pune in 7th among universities of India.

Whereas, more than 77 research institutions have been recognised by the Savitribai Phule Pune University for research like the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), National Centre For Cell Science (NCCS), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Sinhagad College of Science, Indian Institute Of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Chemical Laboratory (NCL),

Documentation Research and Training Centre (DRTC) of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) among others.

