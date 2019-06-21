SPPU OEE Result 2019: Savitribai Phule Pune University has released the SPPU OEE Result 2019 on June 21, 2019. The varsity has released the results of online entrance test on the official website. Candidates can follow the following steps and download their scores. The merit list and counselling details will also be released on the official website soon.

SPPU OEE Result 2019: Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced the result of online entrance test 2019 or SPPU OEE Result 2019 today, June 21, 2019. It was declared on the official website of the varsity at unipune.ac.in. Candidates who had taken part in the test can visit the official website of the SPPU and download their scores. Earlier, reports had suggested that the SPPU OEE Result 2019 would be released today.

The SPPU will release the merit list and counselling details soon at unipune.ac.in. Candidates have been advised to keep an eye on the official website of the university and stay updated. Once the merit list is announced, the candidates are supposed to undergo document verification. The varsity will also release the reporting date of the students.

Check steps to download SPPU OEE Result 2019:

Visit the official website of the university at unipune.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads OEE 2019 Result. You will be taken to a new page. Enter your credential and hit submit option. The SPPU OEE Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

After the document verification, the selected candidates are needed to pay a prescribed admission fee. If any student fails to pay the same, his admission will be cancelled. Meanwhile, formerly known as the University, Savitribai Phule Pune University was established in 1949.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App