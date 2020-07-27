Online applications for the appointment as Officer in State Bank of India have started from 27 July 2020. Interested candidates can register at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in. for Circle Based Officer posts.

Online applications for the appointment as Officer in State Bank of India have started from 27 July 2020. Interested candidates can register at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in. to apply for Circle Based Officer posts.

For the Banking aspirants, it is a ray of hope in this time of crisis.

Till 16 August 2020, the online application for the SBI CBO recruitment process will remain active. For this recruitment, there are a total of 3850 vacancies.

The vacancies are for the Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Maharashtra circle.

Candidates are advised that before applying online they should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria on the date of eligibility.

Educational qualification: For SBI Recruitment 2020, Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is the required educational qualification from the applying candidates.

Officer Experience and local language: Candidates with the proficiency of regional language and with a minimum experience of 2 years as an officer in banks are eligible to apply. Candidates applying for a State’s vacancy have to produce a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the applied state’s specific language as one of the subjects.

The state-wise vacancy details are as follow:

Gujarat-750 Posts

Karnataka-750 Posts

Madhya Pradesh-296 Posts

Chhattisgarh-104 Posts

Tamil Nadu-55 Posts

Telangana-550 Posts

Rajasthan 300-Posts

Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai)-517 Posts

Goa-33 Posts

Selected candidates will be recruited in the circle of state for whose vacancy they are selected.

Age limit: The applicant’s age should bot be above 30 years as on 01.08.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1990. SC/ST candidates will have five years of age relaxation. It’s 3 years for OBC and for PwD the age relaxation is 10 years. The relaxation is 12 years for PwD candidates in the OBC category and PWD SC, ST the upper age is relaxed by 15 more years. The age is relaxed by five years for the ex-servicemen category.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview. However, the right to conduct a written examination is reserved by the Bank. The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order based on the scores obtained in the interview only. The merit list will be drawn state-wise, category wise.

Nationality:

The candidates must hold Indian citizenship to apply for the SBI CBO posts.

The candidate can be a subject of Nepal and Bhutan.

The candidate can be a Tibetan Refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the permanent settlement intention.

The candidate can be a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) who has migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, or East African countries of Zaire, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Malawi, with the permanent settlement intention in India.

Application fee: Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay Rs 750/- as application fees. The SC/ST/PWD category candidates are exempted from fees payment.

Salary Structure: The candidates who will be applying for the SBI Circle Based Officers 2020, will be placed in the Junior Management Grade Scale for JMGS-I. Candidates who are selected as Circle Based Officers in SBI through this recruitment process will get a salary of Rs.23,700 – Rs. 42,020.

Candidates will be also eligible for other allowances like D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time

SBI CBO 2020 steps to apply online

1. Visit the official website sbi.co.in

2. Click on the Apply Online link, present under the Recruitment of Circle Based Officer.

3. Click for New Registration

4. Provide personal credentials like name, parents’ name, date of birth, email id, mobile number, etc.

5. Preview your application

6. Make payment and do the final submit.

A good life for the whole family, job security, and a great salary package are being offered by this job.

