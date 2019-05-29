SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 released @sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk admit card for Junior Associated prelims exam today i.e. May 29 @sbi.co.in. All the candidates who successfully registered for Junior Associated post are advised to visit SBI website i.e. sbi.co.in to download the call letters.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 released @ sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk admit card for Junior Associated prelims exams today i.e. May 29, 2019. The SBI hall ticket number is now available online on the official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in. All the aspirants who have successfully completed their registration process for the recruitment of Junior Associated are advised to visit the mentioned above website in order to download your SBI Clerk prelims admit card number. Note, the last date to download the call letters is June 23, 2019. A total of 8653 vacancies in the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre post was announced by the State Bank of India in April. The SBI will conduct the preliminary exam in June, this year.

SBI admit card: Steps to download SBI Clerk prelims call letter

Given below are the steps to download and take a print out of your SBI admit card for Clerk prelims exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Recruitment of Junior Associates in the latest notification section.

Step 3: Then, click on the Download Preliminary exam Call letter link

Step 4: It will direct you to a new link that says IBPS.

Step 5: Enter your details like name, registration number and password along with security code.

Step 6: Submit and take a print out of your call letter.

The preliminary examination Junior Association post will be conducted by the SBI in a computer-based format. Soon after clearing the prelim examination, the candidate will have to appear for the main examination which is phase 2 of the selection process. The exam will consist of 100 marks in total wherein you will have to answer 100 questions carrying one mark each. There will be three sections including English Comprehension section will have 30 questions while Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability will have 35 questions each.

