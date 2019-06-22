The SBI Clerk 2019 Exam is about to commence. Before heading to the examination hall, here are the few tips and instructions which the candidates need to remember to save themselves from the last minute hassles.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will be conducting the SBI Clerk recruitment exam 2019 to fill 8,653 vacancies for the posts of Junior Associate (customer sales and support) in clerical grade across the country on June 22 and June 23. The application process for the exam was started from April 12 and the admit cards can be downloaded from sbi.co.in.

Before heading to the examination hall, here are the few important things candidates need to keep in mind:

1. Candidates must not forget to carry the print out of their admit card otherwise, they won’t be permitted inside the examination hall in any case. Admit card is containing all the necessary details such as candidates’ name, examination center, duration, roll number, etc.

2. Along with admit card, candidates also need to carry one Identity proof such as Aadhaar/Voter’s Id card/PAN card/ Driving license, etc. with duly attested photo/identity card issued by school/college/gazetted officer in an official letterhead.

3. Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets like mobile phones/calculators during the examination.

4. With just few hours left before the exam, it is not the right time to start any new topic. It’s the time to just go through what you have already studied and revise your notes.

5. Time management is very important during the exam. Focussing too much time on one section will eat up the time of attempting the other sections. Don’t get stuck on one question, move on to the others and solve the difficult one if time is still left. It is crucial to maintain time and speed if you want to do well in the exam.

