The Central Recruitment & Promotion Department of State Bank of India (SBI) has come up a notification regarding the revised dates for the recruitment process of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) or Clerks in Clerical Cadre in the bank. As per the advertisement released by SBI clerks recruitment department on January 20, 2018, the Preliminary Examination that was scheduled to be held tentatively in the month of March/April’ 2018 has been rescheduled and it will now be held tentatively in the month June/July’2018.

As per the statement General Manager, Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, SBI, the bank has also changed the dates for download of call letter for preliminary examination from the existing March 1 to June 6, 2018. The SBI Clerks Main Examination is to be held August 5, 2018, for which the call letters will be released on July 23, 2018. The candidates who wish to apply for the examination should note down that all the new dates are tentative only. Candidates will have to take an online preliminary exam and the main exam followed by the local language test.

The preliminary examination is going to be of qualifying nature. After the preliminary exam, the number of candidates will be approximately ten times the number of vacancy in that category. The exam will carry 200 marks and will be divided into four sections. The marks obtained in the main exam will only be considered for making the provisional selection list. The candidates can go through the official website www.sbi.co.in/careers for the latest updates. Candidates are required to keep a check the website regularly to keep the latest updates on the official site checked.

