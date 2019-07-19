SBI Clerk Result 2019: State Bank of India will soon declare the result of Preliminary Exam for 8653 posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cadre. As per the official notification, the bank can release the result anytime on July 19, 2019.
All those candidates those who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the State Bank of India, sbi.co.in. The State Bank of India had conducted the SBI Clerk exam on June 22, June 23 and June 30.
Steps to check SBI Clerk Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘careers’ tab.
Step 3: Click on ‘SBI Clerk Prelims result’ link
Step 4: Login to the portal using your credentials
Step 5: Enter your roll number, registration number, and other required details
Step 6: Your SBI Clerk Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print for future reference.
Only qualifying students who will clear the SBI Clerk Result 2019 for Prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The SBI Clerk main exam is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2019. SBI Clerk exam is being held for a total of 8693 vacancies (including special recruitment drive).
SBI Clerk Result 2019: Expected for SBI Prelims Exam
- General Category- 60 to 65 Marks
- EWS Category- 55 to 65 Marks
- OBC Category- 53 to 63 Marks
- SC Category- 48 to 58 Marks
- ST Category- 42 to 52 Marks