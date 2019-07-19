SBI Clerk exam result 2019: State Bank of India will release the result of Preliminary Exam for 8653 posts today, 19 July 2019. All those candidates those who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the State Bank of India, sbi.co.in. and can check their result,

SBI Clerk Result 2019: State Bank of India will soon declare the result of Preliminary Exam for 8653 posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cadre. As per the official notification, the bank can release the result anytime on July 19, 2019.

All those candidates those who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the State Bank of India, sbi.co.in. The State Bank of India had conducted the SBI Clerk exam on June 22, June 23 and June 30.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘careers’ tab.

Step 3: Click on ‘SBI Clerk Prelims result’ link

Step 4: Login to the portal using your credentials

Step 5: Enter your roll number, registration number, and other required details

Step 6: Your SBI Clerk Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print for future reference.

Only qualifying students who will clear the SBI Clerk Result 2019 for Prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The SBI Clerk main exam is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2019. SBI Clerk exam is being held for a total of 8693 vacancies (including special recruitment drive).

SBI Clerk Result 2019: Expected for SBI Prelims Exam

General Category- 60 to 65 Marks

EWS Category- 55 to 65 Marks

OBC Category- 53 to 63 Marks

SC Category- 48 to 58 Marks

ST Category- 42 to 52 Marks

