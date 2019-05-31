SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam 2019 Admit Card: The State Bank of India or SBI has released the admit cards for the upcoming Clerical qualifying examination on the official website - sbi.co.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the website by following the steps given below.

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the Junior Associate Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2019 for the upcoming SBI Recruitment 2019 qualifying examination through the official website – sbi.co.in. The admit cards has been released and is now available for download by the candidates who have filled the application forms for the recruitment process this year.

How to download the SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam 2019 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India – sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Preliminary exam Call letter”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, enter the registration details and click submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Hall Tickets of SBI Recruitment 2019:

Moreover, those who qualify the Preliminary examination for the posts will next have to appear in the SBI Main examination. SBI Clerk Admit Card can be downloaded from the official website by June 23, 2019. According to reports, SBI had received above 8,000 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) applications in the Clerical Cadre this year.

The examination will be held in computer-based-test or CBT format. However, the marks secured in this test will not be added in the final merit list as it is just a qualifying test. The examination will comprise of 100 objective type questions and 30 questions in English section.

