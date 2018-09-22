SBI Clerk (JA) Result 2018: The State Bank of India has released the results of SBI Clerk Main Exam 2018 on its official website sbi.co.in. Candidates who had appeared in the clerk recruitment examination this year can check the same by logging into the website.

Candidates are advised to log in to the same and download their respective SBI Clerk Junior Associate Result 2018 by entering their registration or roll numbers. Moreover, the results for SBI Clerk Junior Associate Exam 2018 has been declared by the concerned authority on September 21 i.e. yesterday. Candidates can check their respective results by following the instructions given below.

How to check SBI CLERK MAIN RESULT 2018?

Log in to the official website of SBI – https://sbi.co.in

Under, the careers tab click on the notification that reads, ‘Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) In State Bank Of India Main Exam Result Declared’

Search for the Main Exam Result (New) under Junior Associates Advertisement

Click CTRL+F with candidate’s Roll Number

A PDF will appear

Now, download the pdf and keep it for future reference

To go to the official website of State Bank of India and download the result PDF, click on this link: https://www.sbi.co.in/

Meanwhile, candidates should note that the recruitment process is completely on merit basis and cut off marks set by the State Bank of India. Based on the final merit list candidates will be engaged to the posts.

