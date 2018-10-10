SBI Clerk Mains 2018: The State Bank of India has released the results and cut off marks of the SBI Clerk Mains 2018 examination held for candidates aspiring to serve under the organisation. Candidates can now check the cut off marks on the official website.

SBI Clerk Mains 2018: The State Bank of India has released the results and marks of SBI Clerk Mains 2018 exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official website and download the result sheet at sbi.co.in. The State Bank of India had conducted the examination for aspiring candidates on August 5 for the Junior Associate post.

This recruitment drive is being conducted by the SBI to fill 9,633 vacancies in the clerical cadre of Customer Support and sales across the country. Moreover, candidates should note that the section of candidates will take place only after the final recruitment and the merit list will be declared on basis of the marks obtained in the Mains examination and local language test as chosen by the candidates.

Log in to the official website of State Bank Of India – sbi.co.in Search for the Result link which reads, “SBI Clerk Mains 2018 Results” on homepage of the website and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page on clicking on the link Now enter the relevant details on the provided fields and submit The SBI Clerk Mains 2018 Result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

