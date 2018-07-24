SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the mains examination for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Clerk. The admit card for the mains exam was released after the declaration of prelims result. To know how to download the admit card, read here.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2018: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the mains examination for the recruitment of clerk. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to download the admit cards for the mains exam for the recruitment of Junor Associate clerk. The result of the preliminary examination was declared earlier and therefore all the candidates who have qualified for the mains examination can check and download the admit card from the link given below.

http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbijacsjan18/clomea_jul18/login.php?appid=153a0d69ee604d9890dcca7de6c79f8c

STEPS TO FOLLOW TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD

STEP 1: Click on the link given above

STEP 2: Enter your registration number, password, and other relevant information

STEP 3: Enter the captcha code and click on login

STEP 4: Download the admit card and print a copy to be produced during the exam

IMPORTANT DATES

Commencement of Call letter:21/07/2018

Closure of Call letter download: 5/08/2018

The candidates who have passed the prelims exam will give the mains exam scheduled to be held on August 5. The date and center details for the mains examination are there on the admit card. Candidates can download the admit card after filing the relevant details in the link given above.

Mains Exam pattern

The questions will be of objective type, except for the general English. There is provision for the negative marking as well. About 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The State Bank of India had earlier had invited candidates for the appointment of Clerk to fill 8301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.

