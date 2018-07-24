SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2018: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the mains examination for the recruitment of clerk. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to download the admit cards for the mains exam for the recruitment of Junor Associate clerk. The result of the preliminary examination was declared earlier and therefore all the candidates who have qualified for the mains examination can check and download the admit card from the link given below.
http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbijacsjan18/clomea_jul18/login.php?appid=153a0d69ee604d9890dcca7de6c79f8c
STEPS TO FOLLOW TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD
STEP 1: Click on the link given above
STEP 2: Enter your registration number, password, and other relevant information
STEP 3: Enter the captcha code and click on login
STEP 4: Download the admit card and print a copy to be produced during the exam
IMPORTANT DATES
Commencement of Call letter:21/07/2018
Closure of Call letter download: 5/08/2018
The candidates who have passed the prelims exam will give the mains exam scheduled to be held on August 5. The date and center details for the mains examination are there on the admit card. Candidates can download the admit card after filing the relevant details in the link given above.
Mains Exam pattern
The questions will be of objective type, except for the general English. There is provision for the negative marking as well. About 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The State Bank of India had earlier had invited candidates for the appointment of Clerk to fill 8301 posts. The online registration was started in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.