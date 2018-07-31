SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2018: The admit card for the SBI Clerk Main Exam 2018 is expected to be released on the official website of State Bank of India tomorrow. Candidates are advised to check the official website and download the same with the help of the steps given below.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2018: State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the admit card for the SBI Clerk Main Exam 2018 soon on its official website. According to reports in a leading daily, a source has informed that the admit cards for the SBI Clerk Mains 2018 exam will be released on August 1, 2018 at sbi.co.in.

The results of the SBI Clerk Prelims Examination was announced on July 23, 2018. Reports also say that the admit cards if not out tomorrow will be released latest by the end of this week. The SBI Mains Examination is going to be held on August 5 and candidates who have cleared the SBI Prelims 2018 can download the admit cards as soon as it is released with the help of the instructions given below.

Candidates can check the steps given here to download SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018:

Log in to the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in/careers On the homepage, search for the link that reads SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2018 under the notice section and click on it Candidates will be directed to a new window Enter the requisite information The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

