The State Bank of India on Monday released the marks of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) clerk main examinations. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam are advised to check their results at the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The result of the clerk mains examination was declared on September 21 and today the marks of the candidates who cleared the exam have been declared.
The SBI had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate in clerical cadre to fill more than 8,000 posts. The online application for the posts was invited in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.
If you want to check your result then click on the link provided below:
https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=sbiClkJAMainExamResult
HOW TO CHECK MAINS MARKS 2018:
ALSO READ: CPCL Recruitment 2018: Application for 42 Engineer and other posts to close @ cpcl.co.in, see how to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration, roll number
Step 4: Marks will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Leave a Reply