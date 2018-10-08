The State Bank of India on Monday released the marks of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) clerk main examinations. The SBI had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate in clerical cadre to fill more than 8,000 posts. The result of the clerk mains examination was declared on September 21 and today the marks of the candidates who cleared the exam have been declared.

The State Bank of India on Monday released the marks of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) clerk main examinations. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam are advised to check their results at the official website, sbi.co.in/careers. The result of the clerk mains examination was declared on September 21 and today the marks of the candidates who cleared the exam have been declared.

The SBI had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate in clerical cadre to fill more than 8,000 posts. The online application for the posts was invited in January and concluded on February 10, 2018.

https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=sbiClkJAMainExamResult

HOW TO CHECK MAINS MARKS 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Marks will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

