SBI Clerk result 2018: State Bank of India had conducted the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018 examination recently for which the results is likely to be released on the official website of the organisation soon. According to reports, speculations are rife that the examination conducting authority. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the SBI i.e. at www.sbi.co.in.

According to reports, the SBI has recently released the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2018 results on its official website. And the call letters for the Interview round for the recruitment of Probationary Officers have also been released. Candidates can download the same by logging into the portal with their User Id and Password to download the same.

Moreover, according to reports in a leading news portal, the SBI Clerk Mains 2018 results are expected to be released on September 13 or September 15, as per sources close to the organisation. However, no official announcement has been made by the State Bank of India regarding the SBI Clerk 2018 Mains result. Candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for updates.

Steps to check the SBI Clerk Mains 2018 result online:

Log in to the official website of State Bank of India – www.sbi.co.in On the homepage, under the Announcement section, click on the relevant link that reads SBI Clerk Mains 2018 and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page here, enter the necessary details such as roll number and submit Your SBI Clerk Mains 2018 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

