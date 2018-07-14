SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the SBI Junior Associate (JA) Clerk Preliminary examination results on its official website soon. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the SBI Clerk Prelims result as soon as it releases at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the results of SBI Junior Associate (JA) Clerk Preliminary examination 201 or SBI Clerk Prelims exam results within the third week of July 2018, as per reports in a leading daily. Many reports suggests that the SBI Prelims 2018 result will be out on or before July 18, 2018.

However, no official announcement has been made by the State Bank of India regarding the Prelim result. The SBI Prelim 2018 examination was conducted by the examining authority last month, i.e. on the June 23, 24 and June 30, 2018. The SBI Mains 2018 examination has been scheduled to be held on August 5, 2018.

Meanwhile, the call letter for the SBI Clerk mains will be released soon after the declaration of the Prelims results on the website of SBI by the end of this month. This year, there are more than 8 thousand vacancies for the posts of SBI Junior Associate and candidates lakhs of candidates had appeared for the examination at various centres.

Here are the steps to download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018:

Log in to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in Under the Announcement tab, search for the desired link and click on it candidates will be directed to a different page Here enter your registration details and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same if necessary

To go to the official link directly, click here: https://www.sbi.co.in/

