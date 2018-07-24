SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 result: The State Bank of India has released the results for SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can now download their result by logging into sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 result: The State Bank Of India has released the results of SBI Clerk Prelims exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examination this year can check the website and download the same by entering the requisite details on the provided fields by logging into sbi.co.in.

According to reports, there are 8301 vacancies which are going to be filled through SBI Clerk exam 2018. It was reported that the results for the prelims was supposed to be declared by July 18, however, it did not happen. Latest reports also say that the SBI PO exam 2018 admit cards have been released by the SBI on its official website.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for SBI Clerk mains 2018 will also be released as per schedule. However, the next exam dates have not been announced by the examination conducting authority and candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further information regarding the main examination.

ALSO READ: CAPF Assistant Commandant exam 2018 admit card released @ upsc.gov.in, see how to download

Candidates can check the following steps to download the SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 result:

Log on to the official website of On the home page, search for the “careers” tab and under it click on ‘SBI Clerk Prelims result 2018’ Candidates will be directed to a different window Now enter the required details and submit Your SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Now, download the same and take a printout for future reference if necessary

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2018: CBSE likely to release UGC NET results next week, check how to download

ALSO READ: SBI clerk prelims results 2018: State Bank of India clerk results delayed, will be announced soon @ sbi.co.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More