SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 results will be declared by the State Bank of India this week. The candidates who appeared for SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 can check their results on the official website of State Bank of India i.e. sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 will be conducted on August 5, 2018.

The results of SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 is all set to release on the website of State Bank of India i.e. sbi.co.in. The examination that was conducted on June 23, June 24 and June 30, 2018. The examination was held for candidates to fill 8301 vacancies for Junior Associates willing to work at the branches of India’s largest money lender – State Bank of India (SBI). Aspirants who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 are requested to keep checking the official website as the SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 results will be released by the State Bank of India anytime and any date, this week.

Candidates who will be clearing the examination will qualify for the main examination of the SBI Clerks Main 2018 recruitment.

Important Dates: The SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 will be conducted on August 5, 2018. Candidates who will be applicable for Junior Associates post will get a call letter for the same by July 23, 2018.

The State Bank Of India will conduct the SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 in online mode. The examination will consist of 4 sections.

First question section will talk about the General and Financial Awareness consisting of 40 questions. The 50 marks examination will last for 35 minutes.

The second section is of General English that will have 40 questions. The 40 marks examination will give students 35 minutes to answer the SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018.

The third section of the SBI Clerks Main Examination is about Quantitative Aptitude. The 50 marks section consist of 50 questions.

The fourth section of the examination will have 50 questions based on Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. The 45 minutes examination will be of 60 marks.

Also Read: SSC Recruitment 2018: Group C & D Stenographer notification to release soon @ ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exams 2018: Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination will be conducted on July 15

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: RRB to hire contractual labourers in select categories

Mumbai University Results 2018: Scorecard for B.com 3rd year are out @ mumresults.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More