SBI Clerk Prelims 2019: The State Bank of India is likely to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 soon on the official website sbi.co.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website at sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination was held on June 22, 2019, across the country. According to the reports, candidates had appeared for the exam, and the paper was easy to moderate. Candidates found English section to be the easiest. Reasoning ability section was easy as well. As per numerical ability, the section was said to be easy to moderate. Several students found quadratic equations questions as moderately difficult.

Category Expected Cut Off (Out of 100)

General 60 to 65 marks

EWS 55 to 65 Marks

OBC 53 to 63 Marks

SC 48 to 58 Marks

ST 42 to 52 Marks

SBI Clerk 2019: Selection process

SBI Clerk 2019 selection process consisted of an online test, preliminary exam and main exam.

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 22, 2019, consisting of objective type questions for 100 marks. The exam duration was one hour with three language sections- English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

The main examination will be conducted in August. It will have 190 number of questions comprising 200 marks. Exam duration is 2 hours 40 minutes. Subjects included in the main examination are General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is required to be eligible for the post. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure the date of passing the IDD on or before August 31, 2019.

The final year/semester of their graduation applicants can also apply provisionally. They can do so only if provisionally selected, candidates have a proof of passing the graduation examination, on or before August 31, 2019.

Candidates should not be below 20 years of age, and not above 28 years.

