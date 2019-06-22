SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019. The first shift for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 examination got over today. The students have shared the exam analysis for the first shift paper. A lot many candidates those who have appeared in the exam found the paper easy to moderate.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019: State Bank of India, has conducted the first shift for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 examination today, June 22,2019. A lot many students have appeared for the prelims exam today and shared the feedback about the exam paper. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam found the paper easy to moderate.

The exam was comprised of 3 sections, ie. Numerical Ability, Reasoning and English and the total time was 1 hour in which the students had to speedy, with accurate answers.

According to the analysis, candidates said they found the English language section to be the easiest. This section comprised of 30 questions. A total of 30 marks with a time limit of 20 minutes.

The second section, Reasoning ability was easy as well and candidates found this section easy to moderate. This section had 35 questions, and 1 marks each for the 35 questions. There was a time limit of 20 minutes for this section. The question were mainly based on puzzles, and apart from that here were other questions in which students could score fairly well if they had attempted it right.

The third section, numerical ability, the candidates found the quadratic equations questions to be moderately difficult. This section too had 35 questions for 35 marks. There was a time limit of 20 minutes. Question number based on the missing number series were asked in this shift of SBI Clerk Prelims exam. The expected cut off for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 is tentatively set at 73 to 80 attempts by the candidates.

