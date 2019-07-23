SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019: The SBI Clerk Preliminary exam result is expected to be announced soon. They are also likely to announce the preliminary cut-offs along with the same. Interested candidates are advised to check results and the cut off on the official website, sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 result: The SBI Clerk Preliminary exam result is expected to be announced soon. They are also likely to announce the preliminary cut-offs along with the same. Interested candidates are advised to check results and the cut off on the official website, sbi.co.in. SBI Preliminary Examination was held from June 22 to June 23, 2019 in various parts of the country. The first phase of the selection process has been finished and the candidates will be waiting for their result.

A total of 8,693 vacancies for the State Bank of India are available. Only the pass outs of the preliminary exam will be eligible for the SBI Clerk Main 2019 exam, which is scheduled to be released on August 10, 2019.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link for SBI Preliminary Exam 2019

Step 3: Enter all the required details to log in, like roll number, name, etc.

Step 4: View results as displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download results. Take a printout for future use.

Here is the expected cut-offs on the basis of previous years’ scores, out of 100 marks:

General: 60 to 65 marks

EWS (Economically Backward Class): 55 to 65 marks

OBC (Other Backward Class): 53 to 63 marks

SC: 48 to 58 marks

ST: 42 to 52 marks

SBI prelim exam was conducted online on June 22, 23 and 30. SBI Clerk main exam hall ticket is also expected to be released by the July end.

