SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: TState Bank of India (SBI) is all set to declare the results for Junior Associate (JA) Clerk Preliminary examination 2018. The State Bank of India (SBI) will share the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 soon on its official website @ sbi.co.in. The Candidates, who had appeared for the SBI Junior Associate (JA) Clerk Preliminary examination 2018 can check, download and share their results by simply following the steps mentioned below.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to publish SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2018 soon. The candidates, who had appeared for the Junior Associate (JA) Clerk Preliminary examination 2018 can check their scorecard on State Bank’s official website @ sbi.co.in, once they are published. To check, download and share the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2018, aspirants can simply log on to sbi.co.in and search the roll number. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on State Bank’s website for the latest updates.

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exams 2018 were conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. It was a computer-based examination that comprised 3 sections— English, Reasoning and Numerical ability. The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2018 consist of 100 marks including 30 marks for the English language section, 30 for the numerical and 35 for the reasoning questions.

The Candidates, who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Examination 2018, can check their result by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Here are the steps to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of State Bank of India @ sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for careers

Step 3: Choose the ‘SBI Clerk Prelims result 2018’ tab

Step 4: Submit the candidate details required

Step 5: Check your result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

