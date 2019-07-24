SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019: State Bank of India has declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 on its official website. Candidates those who will qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the SBI Clerk Main exams which is scheduled to held on august 10, 2019.

The SBI Clerk Prelims examination was held in online mode on June 22, 23 and 30. Candidates those would be shortlisted in the prelims exam will be eligible for the SBI Clerk Main exam 2019. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 was declared in the late evening of July 23.

The SBI Main exam is scheduled to held on August 10, 2019, and the result for the same is expected to be released by the end of July 2019.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 result link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the new log-in window

Step 4: Sign-in to the portal using your login credentials (roll number, registration number, and other required details)

Step 5: Your SBI Clerk Result for Prelims 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019: What’s Next?

After the release of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result, the shortlisted candidates will get a link to download the call letter for SBI Clerk Main Exam. The call letter will be attached in the scorecard of SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019.The SBI Clerk Main Examination will be held for a total of 200 marks.

